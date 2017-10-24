Agents apprehend wanted man in Pequot

Flategraff, 34, was transported by agents to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center in Minneapolis, where he faces charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16, a news release stated. Flategraff also has warrants related to felony check forgery and felony theft convictions in Crow Wing County. An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was also recovered at the time of Flategraff's apprehension.

On or about Aug. 17, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Flategraff, convicted of felony check forgery and felony theft in Crow Wing County, after failing to appear in court on probation violations. A Hennepin County warrant was issued the next month when Flategraff failed to appear for a hearing for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Flategraff was transported to the Hennepin County Jail after being apprehended, and is being held pending an appearance before a district court judge. Flategraff will eventually be transported back to Crow Wing County to make his court appearances.