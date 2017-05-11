Suspect leads police on pursuit; Wyoming man in jail

At 11:46 p.m., a Pequot Lakes police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on an orange 1976 Chevy Corvette south on Highway 371 for having a headlight out and crossing the fog line. After the officer activated his emergency lights, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, the Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang stated in a news release.

The suspect traveled north into Pine River and then south towards Pequot Lakes. Speeds reached over 100 mph. At one point the driver lost control and put the car sideways into the ditch but was able to bring the vehicle back onto the road continuing the pursuit. The suspect also turned off the vehicle's headlights in an attempt to avoid capture.

An officer was able to successfully remove the vehicle from the roadway via a precision immobilization technique maneuver. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect was Tasered due to his non-compliance. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital by North Memorial Ambulance for medical care. The suspect is believed to have been under the influence of a mix drugs and alcohol, Klang stated.

According to the Crow Wing County Jail in-custody list, the man was booked for four felonies, including fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, vehicle theft, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree drugs; and six misdemeanors which include traffic, drugs and alcohol charges.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department was assisted during this pursuit by the Nisswa, Breezy Point, Crosslake and Pine River Police Departments and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.