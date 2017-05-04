Eddie Markeith Frazier, 49, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Frazier was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 48-year-old Tawnja Rene Wallace, who was found dead in her Crookston apartment at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He previously had a no contact order with Wallace after a domestic assault in 2016, according to a criminal complaint.

Murder charges were filed against Frazier on Thursday morning in Polk County, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Crookston Police Department found Wallace dead in her bathtub, her face submerged in water, according to a criminal complaint.

According to court papers:

Police officers went to the apartment at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday when someone called 911 and hung up. Officers knocked on the door, but nobody answered. They reported hearing music or the television and what sounded like furniture moving. When dispatchers called the number back, no one answered.

Police returned to conduct a welfare check shortly after 9 a.m. based on a request from Hennepin County. Officers knew Wallace lived with Frazier, according to the criminal complaint. No one answered when they knocked on the door.

Crookston Police Det. David Grabowski spoke to Wallace's daughter, who he found sitting in the apartment stairwell crying. She referred Grabowski to an unidentified source.

Grabowski talked to the source on the phone. The source said "'Mark Frazier' had told someone he had 'killed the (expletive) and left her for dead in the tub.'"

The criminal complaint also said detectives found recent drag marks on the ground, blood and vomit in the bedroom and a bottle of vodka and a makeshift pipe in the bathroom near Wallace's body.

Bruises and contusions were visible on Wallace's face and neck, the complaint said.

Wallace's daughter told detectives her mother and Frazier had been arguing a lot recently, and that he had struck her and locked her in a closet a couple of weeks ago.

Frazier faces three murder charges.

Court papers show that a judge issued a no-contact order against Frazier after he was arrested for domestic assault in Bloomington on July 28, 2016, when police say he assaulted Wallace at a hotel.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension attempted to stop Frazier near a Bloomington intersection Wednesday night. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, shots were fired and Frazier fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

It was not immediately released whether it was Frazier, BCA agents or both who fired shots, or who fired first. Frazier was arrested six hours later.