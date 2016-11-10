But while the 22-year-old man went to his bedroom to prepare for a romantic evening, the woman was letting two masked men into his home, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court.

The men hit him with a revolver, shot him in the leg and robbed him of $160, the complaint said.

The complaint accused Aynslie Ladon Thorman, 22, of Spencer, Iowa, of setting up the victim. She was charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary involving a dangerous weapon and an assault on a person.