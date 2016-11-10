Search
    Two men charged with illegally taking deer in Minnesota

    By Forum News Service on Nov 10, 2016 at 9:35 a.m.
    ERSKINE, Minn. --- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating reported trespassing and illegal hunting in Northwest Minnesota Tuesday.

    According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two men were arrested and charged for shooting a deer on private land in the Erskine area near 170th Avenue Southeast and 380th Street Southeast.

    Deputies responded after hearing gunshots on known private land. The Minnesota DNR and local conservation officers also responded to the scene.

    A deer and rifle were seized at the scene, the release states. The names of the men arrested were not released Wednesday morning.

