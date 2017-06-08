The local bakery is the only Minnesota bakery within the top 10 national bakeries in this ongoing contest. Only weeks ago the bakery had risen to No. 6 on the list. Since then it has bounced between Nos. 7 and 8. When owner Julie Sigafus entered the contest, her sales representative never anticipated the bakery reaching such lofty heights.

"It started in March," Sigafus said. "We went to the baking convention in St. Cloud. My salesman handed me a kit and said, 'You can try it if you want, but you're an awful small bakery.'"

Given that the contest is national, and there are bakeries in cities literally 50 times or more the size of Pine River enrolled, the Pine River Bakery is the definition of an underdog. But that in no way accounts for customer loyalty and tenacity. Sigafus fought for her place with a relentless online self promotional campaign.

"I post every day on my Facebook site and on the bakery Facebook site," Sigafus said. "People share it and other people vote. We have had votes all over the United States because of tourists."

"I think it's phenomenal," said Bernie McGory of Dawn Foods, inventor of the contest. "It must say something about the loyalty and support they have from their customers. I don't know who all they get to vote or how often, but they did a phenomenal job. We definitely want to honor them and recognize them. It's amazing there are people in a place like Pine River that are doing such a phenomenal job in such a small city."

The contest allows everyone to vote once per day. Sigafus posts local facts and photos of important Pine River locations and then plugs the bakery web page - SweetestBakeryinAmerica.com - to encourage voting. Her friends then vote and share. Some voters are sure to vote on every internet-connected computer and device they own. Sigafus doesn't miss a day of promotion, and neither do some of her supporters. This accounts for the unexpected success of the bakery.

"It's kind of exciting to know a smalltown bakery can be that popular," Sigafus said.

By comparison, the top-place bakery is Lochel's Bakery of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, a city of 7,426 people. Bagel Cafe and Bakery of Watsonville, California, boasts 53,111 people. By comparison, a 2014 census put Pine River at 927 people.

"I kind of scoped them out on Facebook and by the looks of their bakeries, they are a lot bigger than we are," Sigafus said.

The party concludes at the end of July. The winner of the event will receive promotional items, hats, shirts and other items they can give away to their customers. The real prize, however, is national recognition.

"The winner is really getting national recognition," McGory said. "There will be a national ad in Bakery Magazine, which is the No. 1 trade journal for retail bakeries."

Dawn Foods will also promote the bakery nationally in online media.

McGory said the goal of the contest was to help bakeries to promote themselves.

"Part of the reason we did this was to help them engage their consumers," McGory said. "They are competing with Panera Bread, Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, so we wanted to honor the artisanal bakery and give them support beyond POS materials and online support. That was the purpose behind the contest. It was all about supporting them and giving them tools to engage their customers. The retail bakery community is critical to Dawn and we want to grow and learn and get feedback on what we can do better in 2018."

The Sweetest Bakery in America contest has 1,405 bakeries registered to compete. There have been over 160,000 votes so far in the contest.