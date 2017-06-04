On June 1, Terri Dabill, city clerk for Pine River, handed over a check for $115,807.82 to Mike Paulus, executive director for Cass County Economic Development Corporation, following a lengthy approval process and public hearing period. The money is designed to fuel growth in the Pine River area via small business loans made by the CCEDC to business entities in and around the Pine River area.

"Growth is coming," said Paulus in a news release. "Cass County is primed for an economic explosion. The funds from the city of Pine River will ensure that the impending growth is capitalized on by businesses in the area in the most effective manner possible."

For businesses in and around Pine River, allocation of the funds will mean forming a consulting partnership with the CCEDC and completing state required reporting.

"This money is meant to be a blessing to the area, and the CCEDC is here to help ensure it is used in a responsible way," Paulus said.

