Dan Andrus (center) owns the south office of Prime Electric, LLC, which joined the Pine River Chamber of Commerce. The company also has an office in Longville owned by Bill Steidler. The business services the Pine River, Longville, Pequot Lakes and Crosslake areas. Andrus is shown with Pine River Chamber President Jay Cline and board members Roger Hoplin, Deb Adkins and Chris Crosby. Submitted Photo