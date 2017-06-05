E.L. Builders wins Best of Show

MMBA members judged the home on curb appeal, design and function, unique features, workmanship and value. E.L. Builders was presented Best of Show award in the "homes valued up to $500,000" category.

A news release said the 2,600-square-foot custom home featured a layout that encompassed the right value of family living and entertainment. The interior was the ideal balance of modern and traditional, with barn wood railings and accents, farmhouse white cabinetry, and warehouse renewal fixtures. The home ultimately was created as the ideal plan for function and variety that any family could call "home."

Eric Larson, owner of E.L. Builders, said: "We are honored to be chosen for this award. We've built a great team of subcontractors who are dedicated professionals that also deserve recognition. Thank you also to the homeowners for allowing E.L. Builders to showcase their beautiful home."

The judging committee, made up of fellow MMBA members, selected E.L. Builders Nisswa home based on its attention to design, exceptional workmanship and exceeded expectation of value.