Carlson Hardware earns national recognition

The Nisswa business was the only store in the state, and one of only 50 nationwide, to be selected for All Star status.

The magazine's editors select their All Stars based on an extensive range of business criteria, including longevity, growth, employee development and retention, creativity and local involvement.

H+BSD highlighted Carlson Hardware's success at catering to the needs of cabin owners, lake lovers and the local community in general. The owners also recently received recognition as volunteers of the year by the local school district.

"We're honored to be counted among such a distinguished group of successful independent home improvement retailers across the country," owner Greg Carlson said. "We're always here for our seasonal and year-round residents that make Nisswa a wonderful place to call home."

Learn more about the 2017 Hardware All Stars in the May issue of Hardware + Building Supply Dealer. Learn more about Carlson Hardware at carlson.doitbest.com.