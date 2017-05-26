Nisswa: Restaurant proposed near post office

"This has been a longtime dream of mine to have an impact in a town that I call home," he said in a letter to the council.

The letter also said: "We see the need for a full-service, casual family restaurant in downtown Nisswa and are very confident we have the right plan in place to bring another destination to Main Street. The theme will be 'Up North Modern' with a very approachable menu that hints to tastes that we are familiar with but with a modern twist."

Foy's letter said they envision a large local and Minnesota tap list, a thorough wine list and a Minnesota spirits cocktail menu.

"We want this to be a destination that brings people to the streets of Nisswa and not something that pulls from anything currently in town," he wrote.

The restaurant would be food-driven and not a late-night destination with planned hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, Foy wrote.

Bob Johnson, owner of Meg's Cabin on Main Street, owns the property at the corner of Main Street and Nisswa Avenue.

Foy asked council members May 17 whether they would grant a liquor license for the restaurant pending all paperwork being done, saying he wanted to know that before signing a lease and building a restaurant. Council member Don Jacobson said the application to build the restaurant was on the next planning commission agenda, and the council couldn't grant a liquor license for a restaurant that hasn't yet been approved.

City attorney Tom Pearson said the council couldn't create any expectations before receiving an application.

Council members Ross Krautkremer and John Ryan were absent May 17.