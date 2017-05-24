Cragun's celebrates 77th year with improvements

Cragun's has not added a new from the ground-up structure since the addition of the golf courses in the 1990s. Cragun's new Bayview Villas represent a significant addition to the resort with four new buildings completed this winter and two more to be completed in the spring of 2018. The Bayview Villas replaced three older cabins known as the Rustic Cabins, which were part of Cragun's purchase of Cronoble's Resort in the early 1980s.

The new villas are set among the pines on the hill overlooking the start of the south beach area of the resort with a common path to the lake. The three-level villas have seven bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms, and each bedroom has either two queen beds or a king size bed. The villas have a total of 12 beds and sleep up to 24 people. A fully outfitted kitchen, two great rooms and an open loft area complete the villas.

The new Bayview Villas are within easy walking distance of the main resort buildings and are ideal for family reunions, golf groups, workshops and corporate retreats. Also included in each villa is a gas fireplace, game room with pool table and wet bar, and a great room with plenty of seating. Outside are a grill area and access to fire rings on the beach.

Eric Peterson, general manager, said: "Watching the Bayview Villas take shape over the past seven months has been exciting for everyone at the resort. The first guests will stay in the new Bayview Villas starting May 19. We started taking reservations for late spring/summer occupancy in January. We have been thrilled with the response from our guests so far. It's going to be a busy summer."

The renovation effort was kicked off with the addition of a new Hospitality Suite on the corridor just down from the main lobby area. This versatile Hospitality Suite has table seating for 24, two lounge areas, a gas fireplace, multiple televisions, a wet bar and a private deck. Adjoining lodge rooms can be booked for private gatherings. The new Hospitality Suite has proven to be the ideal gathering spot for golf groups, family reunions, small conference groups and bachelorette parties.

Forty lodge rooms on the north end of the resort were updated with new lighting, paint, drapes, headboards, night stands, dressers and 48-inch televisions. Bathrooms were also updated with ceramic tile and new fixtures. These lodge rooms are located directly across from the north beach area of the resort and are popular with both families and golf groups.

Irma's Kitchen was a popular addition to the resort last summer both with resort guests and local residents. Located at the south end of the resort, the name for Gull Lake's freshest new restaurant - Irma's Kitchen - was chosen to acknowledge the important role that Irma Cragun played in the food service at Cragun's Resort over the years. All food items on the Irma's Kitchen menu are made in house using many of Irma's recipes and the freshest local ingredients.

Early this spring, Cragun's started renovation on the lounge area of Irma's Kitchen. This renovation will include adding a new deck facing the lake and updating the bar and lounge area. The resort also will add a new docking area for Irma's Kitchen guests on the south beach.

Chef Brian Diumenti said: "The clientele we saw last summer told us many times how much they enjoyed Irma's Kitchen. We think the addition of the lakeside deck and new bar area will give our guests another reason to visit and enjoy the fun and great food we have to offer."

The Cabana Café was added adjacent to the indoor pool area of the resort last summer. Over the winter, the build-out of the café was completed and the menu was tweaked to offer sandwich, salad and beverage items that appeal to all ages and tastes. The Cabana Café proved to be a bright, cheery oasis at the indoor pool this winter and spring.

In addition, over the past year, maintenance upgrades have included everything from carpeting and fireplace renovations to golf course bridges and back-up generators.

Since 1941, Cragun's Resort has invested in maintenance, improvements and numerous additions. Cragun's goal is to provide a family friendly property dedicated to making memories that last a lifetime.