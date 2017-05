Crosslake: New business owner welcomed

Crosslake Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Lands End Development as a chamber member. Shown are: sitting from left, Jeff Balmer (owner), Priscilla Balmer (office manager) and Brian Engen (owner); standing, Kristin Larsen (Charter Communications/Spectrum), Devin Lundmark (Pine River State Bank), Bruce Meade (Edward Jones), Jake Roggenkamp (Roggenkamp Tax and Accounting, Crosslake), Sherry Gibbons (Servpro of Brainerd and Park Rapids) and Aundra Erickson (Country Financial). Submitted Photo