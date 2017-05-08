Cragun's invests more than $2 million in resort improvements

Cragun's reports it has not added a new "from the ground-up structure" since the addition of the golf courses in the 1990s.

"Cragun's new Bayview Villas represent a significant addition to the resort with four new buildings completed this winter and two more to be completed in the spring of 2018. The Bayview Villas replaced three older cabins known as the Rustic Cabins which were part of Cragun's purchase of Cronoble's Resort in the early 1980s. The new villas are set among the pines on the hill overlooking the start of the beautiful south beach area of the resort with a common path to the lake," Cragun's reported in a news release.

The three-level villas have seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms and each bedroom has either two queen beds or a king size bed. The villas have a total of 12 beds and sleep up to 24 people. A fully outfitted kitchen, two great rooms, and an open loft area complete the villas.

Also included in each villa is a gas fireplace, game room with pool table and wet bar, and a great room with plenty of seating.

"Watching the Bayview Villas take shape over the past seven months has been exciting for

everyone at the resort," said Eric Peterson, general manager. "The first guests will stay in the new Bayview Villas starting May 19."

Peterson said the resort started taking reservations for late spring and summer in January and they believe this is going to be a busy summer.

The renovation effort was kicked off with the addition of a new Hospitality Suite on the corridor just down from the main lobby area. This versatile Hospitality Suite has table seating for 24, two lounge areas, a gas fireplace, multiple televisions, a wet bar and a private deck. Adjoining lodge rooms can be booked for private gatherings.

"The new Hospitality Suite has proven to be the ideal gathering spot for golf groups, family reunions, small conference groups and even a bachelorette party or two," the resort reported.

Forty lodge rooms on the north end of the resort were updated with new lighting, paint, drapes,

headboards, night stands, dressers and 48-inch televisions. Bathrooms were also updated with ceramic tile and new fixtures. These lodge rooms, Cragun's reported, are located directly across from the north beach area of the resort and are popular with both families and golf groups.

Last summer, the resort added Irma's Kitchen and The Cabana Café.