Musical diners: Student becomes master in Merrifield

Valeri Diller has been a familiar face in Merrifield since October 2011 when she opened Valeri Ann's Family Foods in the building that housed the former Merrifield Diner. Diller provided home-cooked, single-serving frozen dinners to homebound seniors and others.

"I realized the elderly need something to eat that they cook for one person," Diller said. "I kind of designed the meals to help people get the types of meals they are used to eating without having to cook it. If Grandma goes and buys a roast and potatoes and makes the roast in the oven, she will eat it all week long."

Diller expanded her menu to include pastries and common diner fare, and eventually her business also transformed into a pizzeria and she took over running the Merrifield Diner next door.

In June, Diller decided to move her business. Former employee Casandra Castillo, who worked for Diller for three years, took the opportunity to become a business owner, opening Uptown Griddle in the same diner location with mostly the same menu.

"We have, actually, the same menu," Castillo said. "I'm in the process of creating an updated menu, but right now we have everything that was here before."

Castillo has also started new specials.

"We have some specials we are adding to the menu like the scrambler, country fried steak, a Philly hash and we've also added the 'challenger', which is a 12-inch pancake, two servings of potatoes, three sausage patties, four slices of bacon, four eggs and toast. If you finish it in 30 minutes, it is free," Castillo said.

Those who finish the challenger go on the wall of fame, and those who don't go on the wall of shame. So far there have been no successes.

In the meantime, Diller was bringing her new Valeri Ann's location at the former Ossipee Store site up to speed.

"We are doing coffee and juices and we have pastry breakfasts during the week," Diller said. "We have muffins, bagels and toast and simple sandwiches like a hot ham and cheese bagel. We have other smaller things - hard-boiled eggs, fresh fruit, things like that. A lighter breakfast. On Saturdays we do a little more with eggs Benedict or biscuits and gravy and things like that, which will be simplified."

Diller plans to reopen the pizzeria, but she is working up to expansion at a controlled pace.

"There is so much growth going to happen," Diller said. "We just started as simple as we could to make sure we are doing it right as we grow. We still have the meals and we do a route where we take food to businesses at lunchtime as part of our Crow Wing County Energized program."

In addition to a change in ownership. Castillo plans to update signs at the Uptown Griddle. She also plans to install signage along the Paul Bunyan Trail and may soon experiment with Friday night dinner menus.