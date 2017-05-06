Newest fitness club owners aspire to expand in Pine River

Gensmer purchased the facility from the former owners in October after working there for the past four years.

"I looked at possibly purchasing it years ago," Gensmer said. "This moment kind of presented itself. It was like take it or walk away. It was a big deal. I have to say, this has been the greatest job I've ever had. The people here are inspiring. They are all so diverse and different but one thing they have in common that makes them awesome people is they are so self motivated."

Gensmer immediately started offering tanning in the building, a plan that had started under the previous owners. Since that time, that addition has proven popular.

With the addition of tanning, Gensmer said the facility has nearly reached its capacity and future service expansions may require more space.

"We have plans for the future," Gensmer said. "We would love to expand. We have a lot of discussion going on about that expansion. We would like to have classes. It would be nice to provide a space for kids to do martial arts or to provide space for yoga classes."

Gensmer hopes to add a floor rowing machine in the future.

Users of the facility may have noticed Wi-Fi is now available. Gensmer said she is doing what she can to bring people into the city.

"We're like a lot of Main Street businesses," Gensmer said. "We are all struggling to bring life back to the Main Street. I wanted to provide something for this town."

In addition to owning River Fitness, Gensmer is co-owner of American Wild Rice company with her husband in Backus.