Chocolate Ox brings focus back to two locations

"My husband and I both turned 58 this year," Loriese said. "Building the Chocolate Ox, we haven't had much time to spend with family. Nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. We've missed a lot of family gatherings, and we are trying to balance our life a little better. We live in Nisswa so it just makes sense to keep the closest stores open."

As a result, they have relocated inventory, staff and equipment from their Crosslake location, which opened in 2005, to their Nisswa (2003) and Grand View (2010) locations ahead of tourist season.

The Chocolate Ox on Main Street in Nisswa re-opened April 22.

"The past couple months we've gone through an extensive remodel so we will be more equipped to handle our customers from the north," Loriese said. "We've enlarged our patio and ice cream area. We've completely redone the outside and added flower boxes, bigger patio, better signage. We've pumped up our staff here a little bit. It's turning out beautiful."

The couple's Grand View location will open May 13. There are plans for more ice cream at the two locations in addition to new seating.

"We're pumping the remaining stores up," Loriese said.