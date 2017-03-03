Brainerd Lakes Chamber names vice president

"Seth's experience as a successful small business owner and digital marketing expert represents an ideal combination for chamber leadership," said Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce president. "Seth understands the link between strong businesses and strong communities, and he will be a great resource for our members."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce," Neistadt said. "Having worked with chambers of commerce since 2002, I have the unique perspective of having worked with Chambers internationally as a consultant, a member, a sponsor and as a board member."

Neistadt will oversee the Blue Ox Business Academy, which delivers high-quality business leadership and management training. He will also lead the chamber's marketing and digital strategies, with a special focus on promoting tourism to attract more out-of-state visitors and grow the regional economy.

"I know firsthand how important and effective our regional chamber's work is on behalf of the business community," he said. "I am looking forward to working with everyone at the chamber, with all of our members and with the many chambers throughout the state to continue making the Brainerd lakes area a better place to do business."