Echo Journal wins four MNA awards

In the category for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 2,501-5,000: Dan Determan, staff writer, won first place for an arts and entertainment story; Travis Grimler won second place for a portrait and personality photo; and Grimler placed third with a business story.

Among all weekly newspapers in the state, the Echo Journal placed first with its magazine, Love of the Lakes.

Another area Forum Communications newspaper, the Brainerd Dispatch, received the following awards among all daily newspapers in the state:

Steve Kohls, first place for portrait and personality photo and second place for press photographer's portfolio; Kelly Humphrey, first and second places for feature photos; and Renee Richardson and Zach Kayser, third in a category that targeted the business of healthcare.

Richardson won second place in the Freedom of Information Award category among all newspapers in the state.

Among daily newspapers in the state with a circulation of 10,000 or more: Lisa Henry won second place for use of color in advertising and third place for best advertisement; and the Dispatch staff placed third in both general reporting and advertising excellence.