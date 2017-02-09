"That's how I built the building blocks for this whole thing," Hultman said. "Ten years of customer research."

The store opened between Dairy Queen and Wind, Water and Wheels in Crosslake. Services at Hultman's shop range from gear for hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, camping and guide services, to eventual rental services. The goal was to bring all the needs of Crosslake visitors inside the borders of the town.

"We have so many bodies of water, trails, forests and woods," Hultman said. "We didn't have a true sporting goods store. We have the gas stations and a hardware store, but for any of the real sporting goods stuff we would tell them Reeds, Gander Mountain, Fleet Farm ... We'd send them 40 miles away and have them come 40 miles back."

The name says it all. BTR stands for Bait, Tackle, Rental, and that's what he specializes in.

The property for the shop was purchased just over a year ago, and the building was opened to the public Jan. 14, giving Hultman the chance to make his face known ahead of the spring fishing opener, for which he already has a plan.

"The biggest thing is, Memorial through Labor Day I open at 4 in the morning, two hours before anything in town opens up," Hultman said. "Fishing opener, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I'm staying open 24 hours."

In addition to selling and eventually renting outdoors gear, Hultman's business will do boat detailing (with RVs and automobiles welcome as well), making his business a one-stop shop. He has a heated garage for workshops and seminars for local fishing guides.

One aspect Hultman is proud of is a rare, self-service friendly bait shop.

"I have faith in humanity," Hultman said. "People know what they want, they know how much they want. Why not let them help themselves so they don't have to wait for me?"

Ultimately, Hultman plans to hire five employees, including high school aged students looking for retail experience.

Crosslake Laundromat opens

Dan and Betty Soller, familiar to Crosslake as the owners of the Ace Hardware store, opened Crosslake Laundromat next to their store.

Betty said large items such as comforters and rugs were a deciding factor in opening the laundromat, as well as questions by visitors to the area.

"I've had to travel a distance to do my bigger stuff than will fit in my personal machine," Betty said. "Then with the campers every summer, someone comes in the door almost every other day asking where the nearest laundromat is. Being close to the campground and being in the center, that's just one of those things the town needs."

The doors opened Dec. 30, and Betty said it was already tumbling dry several loads of laundry before the end of the night. The facility has 15 dryers and 11 washers with an optional laundry service for those who contact the owners.

A manager has been hired to provide assistance, and the owners are also available at the hardware store. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, with times to change during summer.