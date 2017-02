Submitted Photo Mind's Eye Graphic Design designs promotional materials, print publications, banners, signs and more. Mind's Eye has been serving for 28 years from Backus. Here, owner Deb Gunderson is presented her first dollar of clear profit during a Brainerd Lakes Chamber Ambassador welcome visit. From left are Bruce Meade, Edward Jones; Sherry Gibbons, SERVPRO; Gunderson; Aundra Erickson, Country Financial; and Rachel Granfors, Select Therapy in Crosslake.