    McCabe's becomes Mission Tavern under new owners

    By Travis Grimler on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:03 p.m.

    McCabe's Pub along Highway 3 in Mission Township found new owners Dec. 21 and soon will reopen under a new name.

    Jeff McCulloch, of Breezy Point, and Mike Loomis, of Crosslake, have almost a combined 40 years of tending bar and recently decided to turn that experience into a business opportunity.

    "I used to work at the Commander, Zorbaz in Crosslake, then I managed the Bourbon Room the last three and a half years," McCulloch said.

    After purchasing McCabe's, the duo set out to redesign the entire business.

    "We are doing a full remodel of the inside," McCulloch said. "Everything is cleaned out and we've added some stuff, changed the bar and added a couple walls. It'll look a lot different in here."

    The change also includes transition from a bottle shop to a tavern, called Mission Tavern.

    When it opens, the tavern will include a full menu, McCulloch said patrons should look forward to the food.

    "(We'll have) great service, some really good pizzas, really good burgers and really good wings," McCulloch said.

