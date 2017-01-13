McCabe's becomes Mission Tavern under new owners
McCabe's Pub along Highway 3 in Mission Township found new owners Dec. 21 and soon will reopen under a new name.
Jeff McCulloch, of Breezy Point, and Mike Loomis, of Crosslake, have almost a combined 40 years of tending bar and recently decided to turn that experience into a business opportunity.
"I used to work at the Commander, Zorbaz in Crosslake, then I managed the Bourbon Room the last three and a half years," McCulloch said.
After purchasing McCabe's, the duo set out to redesign the entire business.
"We are doing a full remodel of the inside," McCulloch said. "Everything is cleaned out and we've added some stuff, changed the bar and added a couple walls. It'll look a lot different in here."
The change also includes transition from a bottle shop to a tavern, called Mission Tavern.
When it opens, the tavern will include a full menu, McCulloch said patrons should look forward to the food.
"(We'll have) great service, some really good pizzas, really good burgers and really good wings," McCulloch said.