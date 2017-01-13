Realtor Eisler named CRS of the Year for 2016

Eisler has been a CRS since 2009 and was recognized for outstanding achievement and service to the Brainerd lakes area. He has been a managing broker with the Baxter, Crosslake and Hackensack Edina Realty offices for more than 15 years and has been in the real estate industry for nearly 40 years.

Eisler has served the Greater Lakes Association of Realtors and is currently on the MLS Committee. He considers his greatest accomplishments to be the mentoring and guidance that he provides to real estate agents.

Eisler holds three professional real estate industry designations and volunteers for several causes in his community, while participating in the Real Estate Riders MS150 each year.