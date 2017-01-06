MicroNet hires new employees

Lisa Barnett joined the company as chief operating officer. Her experience includes nine years at Atomic Learning, where she served as chief operating officer and, most recently, as chief executive officer. She also worked for Versifit Technologies in Appleton, Wis.

She is a graduate of Bemidji State University and holds a degree in mass communications.

Pete Jobe works as a digital marketing specialist. His previous experience includes 11 years at Digi-Key Electronics in Thief River Falls as a marketing programs manager, product manager and technical support specialist.

Jobe is a graduate of South Central College, Mankato, with a degree in wireless communications electronics technology.

Dale Newland has worked in customer service and technical support roles for over 20 years. He joined the company as the S2 supervisor in the support department. He studied electronics technology in Wadena.