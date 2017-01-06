Heartland Hospice welcomes Olson as team physician
Heartland Hospice announces the appointment of Dr. Julie Olson to the position of team physician for the Brainerd agency.
Olson is part of the internal medicine team at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic and cares for hospitalized patients at St. Joseph's Medical Center.
She has 16 years of experience as an internist and has a special interest in caring for geriatric patients.
Olson earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa and completed a residency in internal medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. She is certified by the American Board of Medical Specialities in internal medicine.