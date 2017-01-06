Burdick joins Urgent Care team at Essentia Health
Physician assistant Natalie Burdick joined the Urgent Care team at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic. She will also care for patients at the Essentia Health Convenient Care locations in the Brainerd and Baxter Cub Foods stores.
Burdick earned her undergraduate degree at North Dakota State University and master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wisconsin. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
To see Burdick's full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."