Financial companies expand, move, relocate in Pequot Lakes

Erickson's location is on Government Drive, across from the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce building. She shared the former office with another representative, who relocated to Pillager.

"It's always been a dream of mine almost, 10 years ago when corporate put the office in Baxter. I always thought about doing it and, to be honest, I thought it would be easier to resign a lease and not make the move," Erickson said. "We got a non-renewal for our lease. That made me realize now was the time. I'd been talking about it nine years. I started looking at a couple of the vacancies in Pequot here."

Erickson said she chose the Pequot Lakes area because of the proximity. She lives in Breezy Point, her children go to Pequot Lakes School, she attends church in Crosslake and many of her customers are from Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Crosslake or Pine River. That made the move more convenient for her and her clients.

Erickson said the building was vacant for many years and was stripped down to the concrete block and rebuilt.

"I had closed on my building in mid-September while still working out of the Baxter office," Erickson said. "Nov. 1 we were out of Baxter and open for business here."

Erickson said the Pequot Lakes location has a new assistant and within the next year she hopes to hire someone to manage the insurance side of the business.

Edward Jones

Financial adviser Bruce Meade's Edward Jones office relocated to Main Street in Pequot Lakes, east of the American Legion and across from the Jack Pine Center. He opened his doors in June.

Justin, Clasen and Company

The Justin, Clasen and Company LTD firm relocated to a building on Government Drive, across from the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce building, due to company growth.

The company relocated from a building on East Woodman next to the Pequot Lakes Clinic.

"It was a bigger building," said partner Chris Clasen. "We hired two new local staff. We are growing. That was the reason."

The new building gave the company room to expand into full service bookkeeping and payroll. The doors to the new location officially opened Dec. 12, though some work is still being done on the building.