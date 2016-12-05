Brainerd Lakes Chamber to host Bruce Miles Dec. 7

The Success Series consists of topic specific speakers for 90-minute sessions once a month and is open to all businesses in the Brainerd lakes area.

This session will demonstrate strategies and tools that are currently used to increase sales through an emphasis on developing influence, developing relationships. Participants will benefit from a greater understanding of current applied research and techniques that are quick, effective and easy to use. Actual cases will be presented, and examples of all research results, tools and strategies will be handed out to participants.

The Blue Ox Business Academy is a partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chambers of Commerce and Anderson Brothers Construction. The goal is to deliver high-quality, affordable and convenient training that strengthens the community by helping businesses succeed.

The Success Series workshop is limited to 45 participants with a cost of $40 for chamber members or $55 for non-members. Register at www.blueoxacadem.com or email jenna@pequotlakes.com.