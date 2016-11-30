Bites Grill & Bar wins restaurant association award

The association said it awarded Bites Grill & Bar because it is a major force in its community. In a town with a population of less than 1,000, Bites Grill & Bar is a leader in its community not only in jobs, but also in giving back to its neighbors.

Bites Grill & Bar has provided food and helped at fundraising events in the community for the last few years, including the local food shelf and charitable gambling events, as well as community schools.

The Hoplins also take on leadership roles in the community by working directly with the chamber board to promote community involvement in local events and getting involved themselves, the association said. One major event that benefitted the community directly was a wine and beer tasting event, where the money raised went toward the Dam Park, Miss Pine River float and the library/chamber fundraiser.

Bites Grill & Bar recognizes the future of the restaurant industry lies within students today, and Roger takes the time to mentor students in their senior year of high school by fostering a good work ethic and encouraging them to follow their desired career paths, the association said in a news release.

The Hoplins received the award at the Minnesota Restaurant Association's annual holiday party and awards gala held at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel in St. Paul.