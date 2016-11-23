Businesses relocate to Crosslake

Tim Roggenkamp CPA

Tim Roggenkamp, accountant from Pequot Lakes, expanded his services into Crosslake by opening an office in a space previously operated by accountant Dorothy Anderson.

Roggenkamp purchased the property from Anderson in August and opened for business in October.

"We spent most of August and part of September doing remodeling," Roggenkamp said. "We haven't had an open house, but we will have a chamber Business Now on Jan. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. That will be our grand opening and introduction of ourselves to the area. We've been quietly getting our computers and technology stuff up."

Roggenkamp's Pequot Lakes location will remain open. The new location allows the company to help more clients and serve a wider area.

"We have more staff now so maybe we can get into more services than we had before," Roggenkamp said. "We'll still primarily be a tax office doing tax preparation, planning and solving tax problems for those with tax issues."

Sams Little Monkeys

Little Monkeys has been operating for many years - for a time in Jenkins, then Pequot Lakes and then Jenkins again under new owners, Crystal and Matthew Sams. Now the business has moved to Crosslake Town Square.

The move became necessary when the owner of their former building in Jenkins decided not to renew their lease, leaving them to seek a new location. When no property in Jenkins or Pequot Lakes met their needs, they looked to Crosslake.

"We found a beautiful location," Crystal said. "We are able to put it in there. We're doing great here. The community is really good to us here. I guess just purely the location itself. It is next to businesses that are already established. There are a lot of events that go on in town square. There are a lot of visitors here to town square. It's very touristy. We have a lot of tourists that come here. Basically it's the foot traffic that got us in there."

The location had been empty for two years, Crystal said, and formerly housed Rough Around the Edges.

The shop will continue to sell clothing for children and teens, as well as toys and accessories. It opened officially Oct. 13.

"The community in Crosslake is really reaching out to us, coming in and visiting the store and seeing the store," Crystal said. "It's nice."

JR's No 19

After allowing the lease on their flagship Pine River location to expire, Ryan Nelson and Jason Marcum relocated JR's No 19 to the Crosslake American Legion.

"We entered into a long-term agreement with the Legion in Crosslake to take over their kitchen and introduce our brand of food," Nelson said. "We'll take over - we are starting Fridays and Saturdays - but then we'll work into a six-day-a-week schedule there."

To really get their faces into the community, JR's will have a Dec. 2 free pulled pork sandwich deal, which will give them an opportunity to meet the community and showcase the Legion's remodeled convention room.

"They flooded out a year or so ago," Marcum said. "Their whole convention room where we will be serving has all been remodeled. It looks gorgeous. It's a great way for the community to get in and see how the Legion looks remodeled."

There will be some changes. The penny bar, familiar from the Pine River location, is in storage awaiting JR's next big plans. The menu at JR's will also see changes. Though the sandwiches that made them popular in other locations will be back, they will have a stronger focus on appetizers thanks to their expanded kitchen. With a grill and deep fryer, the menu will likely include burgers, fried foods like pickles and cheese curds, and specials.

"We didn't have deep fryers before and we didn't have a grill before," Nelson said. "Now we've got those two things. We'll probably have great french fries and burgers and a small fried menu."

The business will also likely continue with a greater number of catering jobs.

"I think we're focusing on catering.," Marcum said. "We are always looking for people who want to cater. We are finding we can specialize in that more, especially without the original Pine River location."

Nelson said they are excited to contribute to the community.

"The other reason Jason and I chose this location is so we can give back," Nelson said. "A portion of the sales goes right back to the Legion. They can use those at their discretion. They do scholarships and invest back into the community, so I feel really fortunate to be able to team up with these guys."