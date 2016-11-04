President Carrie Lee, Keller Williams Realty Professionals, Baxter; president-elect Laurie Moe Geer, Coldwell Banker Cedar Point Realty, Walker; treasurer Brad Wadsten, Edina Realty, Baxter; secretary Sandy Swanson, Edina Realty; past president Jim Fogarty, Lakes & Leisure Realty in Breezy Point; directors Galen Johnson, RE/MAX First Choice Real Estate, Park Rapids, Bill Satre, C-21 Brainerd Realty, Becky Sandelands, Sandelands Realty, Garrison, Pete Thomes, Edina Realty, and Shayna McCulloch, Elite Title, Baxter; and Minnesota Association of Realtors directors T.J. Simon, Wolff & Simon Real Estate, Park Rapids, and Sheila Holley, Edina Realty in Baxter.

GLAR's Tracie Fogelson, president elect; Chris Galler, CEO; and Rod Helm, past president, were also in attendance.

Awards were given to Laurie Moe Greer, Realtor of the Year; T. J. Simon, Realtor Citizen of the Year; Shayna McCulloch and Jack Antolak, Positive Realty, GLAR Affiliate of the Year; and Lynn McCarthy, C-21 New Horizons in Little Falls, Realtor Emeritus.

GLAR has real estate professionals in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Mille Lacs and Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.