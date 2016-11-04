W R Bar Ranch ranked 8th in Angus registrations
W R Bar Ranch, Pequot Lakes, ranked as eighth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Minnesota with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2016, which ended Sept. 30.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2016 registered 334,607 head of Angus cattle.
"Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry," said Allen Moczygemba, association chief executive officer. "These results underscore our members' commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry."