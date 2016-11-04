Madden's, Grand View named to Top 10 list of Midwest resorts

Madden's received a score of 96.29 out of 100, and the Cote family's Grand View Lodge received a 96.04 score.

Condé Nast Traveler reported the awards, in their 29th year, are determined by a survey administered to all readers. Winning resorts and hotels are rated on a variety of criteria, including food/dining, location, overall design, rooms and service.

Over 300,000 readers - nearly twice as many as last year - cast votes for 7,394 hotels, 606 cities, 500 cruise ships and 236 islands in an average survey time of 8.4 minutes. The result was the 1,402 best travel experiences in the world, Condé Nast Traveler reported.

In 2015, Madden's was No. 7 on the list and Grand View was No. 10.

Madden's history goes back to 1909, when plans were made for a resort at the site. A golf course came first followed by a hotel and then by the Great Depression. But the resorters persevered and started the resort's legacy with a three-cabin resort called Mission Point.

Brothers Jack and Jim Madden became sole partners in Mission Point and the Pine Beach Golf Course. In more recent decades, Brian Thuringer and Deborah (Madden) Thuringer took over the resort. After spending more than 30 years growing up at and working on the property, their children, Abbey Pieper and Ben Thuringer, will work closely with the 350-person Madden's staff.

Grand View Lodge, founded in 1916, reports it is the most awarded resort in the state. This year the resort has been celebrating 100 years in business. Owned and operated by the Cote family, Grand View was selected in 1979 for the National Registry of Historic Places as its Main Lodge offers one of the most well preserved examples of early resort log construction in existence today.

Another one of Cote Family's properties was also named in the survey. Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Ariz., took No. 1 in the Texas & Southwest Top 30 category, with a score of 97.42.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The Readers' Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler. The full list is published exclusively online, at www.CNTraveler.com/rca where this award, as well as the rest of Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice winners, can be seen online.

The No. 1 resort in the Midwest for 2016 was Canoe Bay in Chetek, Wis.