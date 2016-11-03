Paulus hired as Cass County economic development director

"We are pleased that Mike has accepted the executive director position and will be joining our team. His broad depth of experience will be an asset in building and supporting economic development across our region," said Bill Palmer, president of the Cass County Economic Development Corp. board of directors.

"Economic development has been my passion for many years," said Paulus. "It's imperative that we foster a supportive environment where businesses in Cass County can be born, develop and grow. My experience as an entrepreneur, as a business consultant, and as a high-level executive will help area business owners develop and implement their strategic growth plans."

Previously, Paulus was a business consultant for the North Central Small Business Development Center and a business owner. In 2006, he moved to Minnesota from Phoenix after a healthcare career as a nursing home administrator.

The Cass County Economic Development Corp. is a membership based organization made up of businesses and governmental partners who believe communities need more jobs and a broader tax base. In 1997, the EDC was organized as a nonprofit (501c3) corporation.

The EDC is financially supported from the continued memberships of the businesses and cities that originally formed the organization.