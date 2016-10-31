"I've been baking from home for a year," Suton said. "I used to work at Grand View as a pastry chef for five years."

Suton took a break with the birth of her second child and recently decided to start her own baking business. To that end, she found a space at the back side of a building near the American Legion in Pequot Lakes.

"It's next to the Legion on the left side," Suton said. "It's a skinny, log building with the Edward Jones office in the front. I'm taking the back corner, the left side. It used to be an Herbalife shake shop. It's kind of cool because half of the place was already approved by the health department."

Suton had to purchase some equipment, including an oven, cooler and fridge. She said she was careful with purchases due to a limited budget.

In the beginning, Suton plans to focus on items made-to-order for special occasions.

"I'm kind of going to work mostly on weddings and special occasions," Suton said. "I'm not going to do many muffins and doughnuts, just because I have little children and have to drop them off at school. I will do some wholesale for the coffee shop across the street, and I think that will be great. I think when most people think 'bakery,' they think scones and doughnuts and muffins and bread. I'm thinking birthday cakes, chocolates, homemade candy and gourmet desserts. I would love to have a full operation down the road, but I need to start small."

As of now, Suton is waiting on approvals from the state health department.

"It's been a kind of bumpy road," Suton said. "I think it's getting closer. I'm just excited about opening up a shop. I'm super excited. When you get there you will be able to see what is going on, see the decorating, smell the fresh baked goods and all that fun stuff. I thought it would be a cool experience for people to come in the door and get a fresh cookie smell or whatever is going on at that time."

She anticipates an opening by Thanksgiving, but in the meantime she can be found on Facebook and Instagram, both under Dani Suton Pastry Chef.

Barajas receives approval

April 1 made fools of all those waiting on the Barajas Mexican Grill and Cantina opening in Pequot Lakes, including its owners when the projected opening day came and went and the doors stayed closed.

The state health department requested changes and inspections, and the process to get those changes approved and applied delayed that opening month after month for owner Ernesto Ruben Barajas Sarias.

"Since we got there, we thought it was going to be an easy fix up to get it running," Sarias said. "We did run into a few issues. The biggest issue was plumbing. We had to do plumbing in the kitchen, which requires us to send in a plan to the state. Then the state has to review it and answer back. Other than that the inspector went three or four months without calling us about the place. We had to wait for the inspector to call us and tell us what he wanted us to do."

After enclosing the vaulted ceiling and various other changes, the restaurant is one plumbing job from completion. Sarias said the health department approved plans for that plumbing Oct. 18. Now, opening only waits on the completion of the work and more red tape.

"Once we do that the inspector has to come in and make sure everything is up to code and then I can get the restaurant license," Sarias said. "Once I get that, it's just a matter of weeks. Plumbing should take one more week to get done. Once it is done, we are really interested in opening and really want to open, but this has been really tough on us. We weren't expecting all of this."

Sarias acknowledged that he has said "next month" several times before, but he is again hoping for an opening within the next 30 days.

"All the major stuff is done," Sarias said. "If people have questions they can look us up online at Barajas Mexican Grill and Cantina. There are a lot of people who understand and a lot who don't understand all the work that has to be done at the place."

Barajas Mexican Grill is a new establishment to be opened in the former Pestellos building in Pequot Lakes. The restaurant is the second Barajas restaurant to be opened, with the first in International Falls. The restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican food.

JR's says goodbye to PR

Ryan Nelson, owner of JR's No 19 in Pine River, announced the official closing of the restaurant's doors on Oct. 22.

"Today is the day! It is with heavy heart and immense relief that we are saying goodbye to Pine River," Nelson's post read. "Thank you Pine River for the wonderful lessons. Thank you kind patrons for making us a success in Pine River. Even though we are gone, we can still handle all your catering and party needs. We are only closing the Pine River location."

Other JR locations will remain open, including Rocket BBQ at the Nisswa Family Fun Center, JR's Hawaiian BBQ and Shaved Ice in Crosslake, Destiny Cruises of Gull Lake and 19 on Gull at the Gull Lake Yacht Club and Sailing School.

Nelson also announced that the pilot location will relocate to a new space Dec. 1, though he has not yet announced the new location.