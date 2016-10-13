Equipment repair and a group resignation led to the closure of the Pine Mountaineer Senior Citizen Club and its weekly lunches in Backus, but that closure didn't last long.

"Joe and Myrna Dunnick (former president and treasurer, respectively) basically were doing the lunches," said current president Twyla Brown, of Backus. "They were doing the lunches and they retired. We, as members, voted to go on and keep the place open. We were closed a little over a month for cleaning and reorganization and we got that done. Here we are."

Brown said assistance from the Backus American Legion helped the group address some expensive repair needs.

"The Legion fixed our oven, which would have cost us $3,000 to replace," Brown said. "They also gave us new ceiling tiles and installed them, which would have been about $700. They also let us know if we need help to let them know."

The last lunch before reorganization happened Aug. 24, and on Oct. 5 the building was open again for its morning sweet rolls and 11 a.m. lunch special.

"(It feels) wonderful, exciting," said active member Marilynn Lodin, of Backus. "We have a lot of people that have come out of the woodwork to help us."

The senior center in Backus is unlike many centers, even locally, in that it is not lacking in members or in funding, Lodin said.

"We are successful with our meals," she said. "In Hackensack, they are fighting to keep their doors open. We aren't. We are successful enough to where we can pay our bills, if we get the support."

The weekly meals, which is the center's only current activity, draw from 80 to 100 customers, depending on the time of the year, and the center usually sells out of its down home cooked comfort foods.

Brown said the group's membership is growing, rather than shrinking, and soon the event schedule might also grow.

"We started out doing this to support the center, and it does support the center," Brown said of the meals. "That was my question when I became president. We have a meal a week to support the center, but why are we supporting the center if we are only doing one meal a week? We worked so hard to get to this day. All of our concentration has been on this day. Once we get through today, then we might be able to move forward and look forward. "

"We are looking at having other things available like the foot clinic, getting your flu shot here or a lot of different things," Lodin said. "We found a shuffleboard set. In the summertime when everyone comes back from down south, they are used to playing shuffleboard. There is no reason they can't do it again. There are dominoes sets, dice sets; there are packs of cards."

The popularity of the coffee and rolls during the first day the center reopened has the group considering offering that event more days a week. The group's new cooks, Paul Dinnitz and "Boomer" Craig Lundeen, pitched the idea of having a Sunday breakfast once a month as well as other special meals.

The goal is to increase events for people who depend on the center.

"It's a community gathering place," Lodin said. "It's a place to meet your neighbors, discuss the price of corn or even talk about a horse that's ailing. They talk all the time. It's a busy, busy place."

"For some people it's their one day out a week," Brown said. "People make sure they get here. Backus is not a bustling town like it used to be. People need that chance for socialization. People need to get out amongst other people, but a lot of them don't. I came in, before we closed, and as I was going out I held the door for a family of four generations. For a lot of our older people, it's their one day out a week. It's a reasonably priced meal and if they don't come, it's kind of sometimes the only way you know to check on them. I think it's an important part of the community."

Lodin and Brown said they would like the community to recognize the center as a community resource, open for weddings, special events and regular meetings. The center isn't exclusively for senior citizens' use, and the meals are open to anyone. Brown said this is something the group wants to make known following the reorganization.