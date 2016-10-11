Nurse practitioner Danielle Munsterman has joined the family medicine team at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pine River Clinic.

Munsterman earned a master's degree in nursing from Winona State University. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

As part of the family medicine team, Munsterman will care for patients of all ages.

To schedule an appointment with Munsterman, call the Pine River Clinic at 218-587-4416. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."