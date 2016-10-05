North Pine Investors to meet Tuesday in Crosslake

North Pine Investors will hold its monthly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Crosslake Community Center.

The mission of this partnership is to educate and strengthen the partners' understanding of investing and gain hands-on experience in analyzing stocks and interpreting financial statements. Partners invest $30 each month for stock purchases.

Anyone with an interest in learning about investing is welcome to attend the meeting. For more information on the partnership, call Keith at 218-251-5960.