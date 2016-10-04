Four Essentia Health employees recently received scholarships through the Essentia Health

Employee Education Fund totaling $28,000 in support of their pursuit of knowledge.

Criteria used to evaluate recipients include their professional goals, recommendation letters and how they live out the mission and values of Essentia Health each day in their work.

"We are privileged to support our employees as they further their knowledge to improve themselves and the care they provide for patients and families," said Sarah Carlson, human resources director. "Investing in employees in this way also helps provide additional career development opportunities."

Recipients of the most recent scholarships include:

• Karli Dullum, of Breezy Point, for a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

• Dorinda Epps, of Brainerd, for an Associate Degree in Nursing.

• Zachary Hilde, of Brainerd, for a Bachelor's Degree in Health Systems Management.

• Nicole Maxwell, of Little Falls, for a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Lab Scientist.

To learn more about employment opportunities or scholarships for employees, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Job."