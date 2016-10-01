Operation Round Up donations top $3 million

Since Operation Round-Up's inception in late 1996, over $3 million has been donated to community projects and programs in Cass, Crow Wing and Morrison counties. Operation Round Up is funded by participating members of Crow Wing Power who allow the cooperative to round up their electric bills to the nearest whole dollar. The additional change is pooled and distributed quarterly.

During their quarterly meeting held in July, the Crow Wing Power Community Trust Board donated $46,000 to local community programs. Operation Round-Up funds were distributed to the following projects:

$2,500 to Breath of Life Adult Day Service, Brainerd; $3,000 to Community Care n' Share, Emily; $500 to Pine Center Quilters; $500 to Crosslake Lutheran Church Quilters; $2,000 to Boys & Girls Club (Little Falls site); $1,000 to CARE Ministry, Staples; $2,000 to Lutheran Social Service Senior Nutrition Program, Pine River; $2,000 to Aadzuhman Shrine Club, Brainerd; $2,500 to Crow Wing Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, Brainerd; $3,000 to Youth Food program, Crow Wing County; $3,000 to Fathers Reading Every Day, Fort Ripley; $2,000 to Little Falls Youth Food program; $500 to Brainerd Senior Dance Group; $3,000 to Pine River-Backus Family Center; $1,000 to Brainerd Rotary Foundation (student program); $5,000 to Brainerd Early Childhood; $12,000 to Crow Wing Energized, Essentia Health, Brainerd (one time impact grant); and $500 to Private Cooperative Member Crisis Medical Support.

The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27. Grant forms can be obtained by calling Crow Wing Power at 218-829-2827 or 800-648-9401 or at www.cwpower.com. The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 10.