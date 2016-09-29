Candidates sought for Nisswa Chamber board of directors

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has open board of director positions, beginning in January 2017 for a three-year term commitment.

The Nisswa Chamber board of directors is responsible for ensuring excellent management of the organization. The board of directors works alongside the chamber CEO/president to enable the chamber to achieve its mission and vision.

The mission of the Nisswa Chamber is to be a strong, effective organization focused on promoting our businesses, our community and our quality of life. The vision of the Nisswa Chamber is to promote the Nisswa community and surrounding area as the pre-eminent destination to live, visit, work and play in the lakes area.

If you are interested in becoming a Nisswa Chamber board member and would like to request an application, contact Shawn Hansen, CEO/president. The Nisswa Chamber office is located in downtown Nisswa at 25532 Main St. Call 218-963-2620 or email shawn@nisswa.com.

Applications will be accepted through the end of business Friday, Oct. 7.