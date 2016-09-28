RREAL to participate in National Solar Tour on Saturday

The Minnesota Renewable Energy Society will host the 21st annual National Solar Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring 30-plus homes, farms and businesses across Minnesota that will join the nonprofit Minnesota Renewable Energy Society and American Solar Energy Society as well as 150,000 other renewable energy system installers and owners throughout America to showcase more the 5,000 alternative-powered/sustainable living sites.

The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance and REAL Solar at 3963 Eighth St. S.W. in Backus will participate. Visitors there can see several types of solar electric installations, including grid-tied home systems and a standalone pumping station.

RREAL is also the designer of a hot air solar-powered furnace that can be used for home space heating. Several installations of this product can be seen.

More details on this tour location can be seen on the tour website, click here.

This event allows visitors to see solar, wind, geothermal and energy efficiency technologies as well as sustainable construction and living techniques, all being used to save money, access clean energy and become a more viable and sustainable community as a whole.

This is an opportunity to connect with a home, farm or business owner and hear about "real life" experiences living with some of these techniques and features including affordability, financing options and other assistance that is available to homeowners and businesses.

To find previews of the participating sites and systems, visit website.

Showcased are examples of the newest in sustainable home construction as well as deep retrofits and renovations that go as far as the property would let them. Hartley Nature Center in Duluth has been on the tour before but this year has a new off-grid solar PV storage capability to show that can be used by the city for operations in the case of an emergency. The Clair Nelson Finland Community Center is showing cutting edge building techniques that save energy and are powered by the Sun. In Ely there are two completely off-grid sites that use the sun to provide most of their power.