Homeless shelter program seeks funds

As the program has received more than half of its finances from HUD, this crisis jeopardizes future services for homeless families in Aitkin, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine and Todd counties.

In an effort to offset lost resources, New Pathways is launching a Path to Home 350 fundraising campaign. If 350 people donated $50 a month, the losses would be covered.

For more information on how to donate, visit newpathwaysmn.com.