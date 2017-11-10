Trailside Park open house set Nov. 14 in Pequot Lakes
The city of Pequot Lakes will host a Trailside Park open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the first floor meeting room at city hall regarding planned park improvements.
City council, Park Commission, Economic Development Commission, Planning Commission and community members are invited to stop in to review plans and design options for the overall park and major design elements, provide feedback, ask questions and vote on preferred designs for the all-purpose building, splash park and flag display.
Representatives from SAS+ Associates and Studio North Architecture + Design will provide an update to the Park Commission at the commission's 5 p.m. meeting that day.