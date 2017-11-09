Area schools to host Veterans Day programs

Crosslake Community School will recognize Veterans Day at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the gymnasium. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pine River-Backus School will host its annual Veterans Day observance 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the commons gym. Traditionally the event has featured a veteran speaker, recognition of students enrolling into the armed forces, a color guard presentation and a traditional POW table ceremony, all accompanied by patriotic music by students and student emcees.