Soil and water conservation grants available

The endowment will award grants to "worthy projects" in March.

Administered by the Initiative Foundation, Land and Waters is a joint endowment of the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the Pine River Watershed Alliance.

The grant application submission period is from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15. More information may be requested with a Feb. 15 deadline. Grants will be made on March 1 and projects should be completed by 2018.

Project grants will be made for proposals from 501(c)(3) organizations that fit one or more of the following priorities:

• Enhance and protect surface and aquifer water quality in the Pine River Watershed,

• Support sustainable riparian land management practices, and

• Protect habitat for native plants and animals.

Applicants can be lake associations, local units of government or environmental groups. Projects proposed by the two parent organizations, WAPOA and PRWA, will also be considered.

To apply, go to www.prwa.us and click "Resources & Links" to get grant guidelines and application. If there are questions regarding the grant process or application, contact Ron Meyer at rnsmeyer@tds.net.