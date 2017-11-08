Cass County Board: Cass explores online permitting

Ringle said electronic permitting other counties use does not fit with the system Cass has for issuing permits. Each county has set up their own local permit tracking system, partly because each has a different mapping system, he said.

Once Pro-West completes the analysis, Ringle said the county will seek requests for proposals to create an electronic permit application system for the public to use.

When electronic permitting becomes available, it should speed the application process and be more convenient, he said.

In other business, the board:

Accepted a bid from Hy-tec Construction, the low bidder of two, to win a contract to remove concrete walls at a building at the county's garbage and recycling transfer station north of Pine River for $34,131.25. Once the walls are removed, Ringle said the building problems will be analyzed, so repair work can begin.

The walls to be removed are 10 feet high and 350 feet long.

Approved extending all service contracts for another 90 days for hauling and processing county garbage and recyclables.

All are at the existing contract rates except for the Waste Management contract to haul and dispose of garbage. That existing contract calls for the rate per ton to increase $1 per year, so the rate will rise from $29.08 to $30.08.

Ringle said he hopes to have new contracts ready to sign before year-end.

Tabled action until the Crow Wing County Board acts on a proposed memorandum of understanding between the two counties on a Pine River Watershed One Watershed One Plan project. Crow Wing would administer this plan if it goes forward.

Referred to the planning commission a public hearing a request from Debra Fairbanks to rezone a 1-acre parcel from agricultural/forest to Rural Residential 1. The site is in Crooked Lake Township.