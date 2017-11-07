Forest Service map prices to increase Jan. 1

The map price will increase from $10 to $14 on Jan. 1, 2018, due to increasing costs of production, printing and distribution.

The Forest Service continually updates its maps and looks for ways to enhance maps. The Forest Service expects to shorten the revision cycle as cartographers continue to apply new digital technology to the map revision process.

The Forest Service is also working to increase the availability of digital maps. Digital maps for mobile applications can be downloaded here: www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Digital maps cost $4.99 per side.

Maps of the Chippewa National Forest may be purchased at the Forest Service supervisor's office in Cass Lake and the ranger districts in Blackduck, Deer River and Walker.

There are three ways to order maps from the National Forest Map Store: online at www.NationalForestStore.com, by phone at 406-329-3024 or by U.S. mail at USDA Forest Service, National Forest Store, P.O. Box 7669, Missoula, MT 59807.

In an effort to help offset the pricing increase for volume sales, starting Jan. 1, 2018, discount pricing will be made available on sales of 10 or more of maps of the same title. Discounted maps are only available when purchased through the National Forest Map Store.

For more information call the Chippewa National Forest, at 218-335-8673.