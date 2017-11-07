Lions District 5M9 offering up to $9,000 in scholarships
The youth outreach committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to $9,000 in scholarships in the district.
The scholarships are for the 2017-18 school year. To be eligible to apply, a student must be in his or her third or fourth year of college, have a major in a program that leads to a career in youth work and have lived within District 5M9. The student can only receive this scholarship one time. District 5M9 Lions has clubs in Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Ottertail, northern Todd, Wadena and Wilkin counties.
To apply, submit an application, transcript of college grades, three letters of recommendation and resumes if desired.
To obtain an application, contact any questions: contact one of the following: Lion Pat Hendrickx at phend@arvig.net; Lion Evie Ladd at 218-845-2932 or seladd@frontiernet.net or check a local Lions club for specifics.
Application deadline is Nov. 15. All letters and submissions must be in print form. No handwritten documents will be accepted.