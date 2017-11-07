Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crash injures Breezy Point woman

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:00 a.m.
    A 47-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 1 on Patriot Avenue and Crow Wing County Road 168 in Pequot Lakes.

    PEQUOT LAKES—A 47-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 1 on Patriot Avenue and Crow Wing County Road 168 in Pequot Lakes.

    The Pequot Lakes Police Department reported the vehicle driven by Emily Rader, 27, Pine River, went off the road. Rader was not injured, but her passenger, Jenny Galles of Breezy Point, had minor injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

    Police reported the road conditions were icy.

    Explore related topics:NewsPequot Lakes Police DepartmentEmily RaderJenny Gallesminor injuriesEssentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Centerpersonal injury crash
    Advertisement
    randomness