Crash injures Breezy Point woman
PEQUOT LAKES—A 47-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 1 on Patriot Avenue and Crow Wing County Road 168 in Pequot Lakes.
The Pequot Lakes Police Department reported the vehicle driven by Emily Rader, 27, Pine River, went off the road. Rader was not injured, but her passenger, Jenny Galles of Breezy Point, had minor injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.
Police reported the road conditions were icy.